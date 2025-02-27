2/27 NFL News

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce plans to play next season rather than retire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce plans to play next season rather than retire. The 35-year-old Kelce had been mulling whether to return for a 13th season. But the four-time All-Pro made his feelings clear in a text to Pat McAfee that the host read during “The Pat McAfee Show” on Thursday. The four-time All-Pro wrote he’s “coming back for sure.” The Chiefs’ quest to become the first team to win three straight Super Bowls ended with a 40-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 9. Kelce professed his love for football several times leading up to the Super Bowl.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers say they’re reinstating Jon Gruden into their ring of honor

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers say they’re reinstating former coach Jon Gruden into their ring of honor. The move comes less than four years after they removed him from the ring over his use of racist, homophobic and misogynistic language in emails to an NFL executive while he was a television analyst. Gruden resigned from his job as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders when reports of his comments surfaced early in the 2021 season.