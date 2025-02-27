Stephen Curry scores 56 points and makes 12 3-pointers in Warriors’ 121-115 win over Magic

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Stephen Curry scored a season-high 56 points, making 12 3-pointers and outscoring Orlando by himself in the third quarter of another astounding performance, leading the Golden State Warriors to a 121-115 victory over the Magic on Thursday night. Curry was 12 for 19 behind the arc in his NBA-record 26th career game with 10 or more 3-pointers. He was 16 of 25 overall and made all 12 of his free throws in Golden State’s fifth straight victory. Paolo Banchero scored 41 points for the Magic and Franz Wagner added 27. Curry had 22 points in the third quarter. Orlando managed 21 points in the period.

Popovich says he will not return to the Spurs this season, has hope of coaching in the future

Gregg Popovich will not coach this season. He is not ruling out a comeback in the future. Popovich met with the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday, releasing a statement afterward to make his decision on this season — and hope for next season — public. The 76-year-old Popovich, the NBA’s all-time coaching wins leader, had a stroke at the team’s arena in San Antonio on Nov. 2 and has been away from the team since. Popovich says “I will continue to focus on my health with the hope that I can return to coaching in the future.”