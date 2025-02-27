Natural Gas Explosion at Bend Poker Room

At 4:49 pm on Thursday, February 27, Bend Fire & Rescue was dispatched to a reported explosion at the Bend Poker Room, 917 NE Greenwood Avenue. Initial reports indicated that there had been a small explosion in the kitchen area. Upon arrival, fire crews entered the structure, finding low levels of natural gas but no fire in the building. The utilities were secured and Cascade Natural Gas responded to the scene. One person was transported by ambulance to St. Charles Medical Center.

Upon investigation, it was found that the burners on the natural gas pizza oven had failed to ignite, leading to natural gas filling the oven area and subsequently igniting in a small explosion or flash fire that self-extinguished and did not damage the kitchen. The scene was turned over to Cascade Natural Gas and fire units cleared the scene. The business was able to open for the evening as normal with the exception of use of the pizza oven.

Bend Fire & Rescue would like to remind the community to act fast if you smell natural gas inside a structure. Evacuate everyone from the structure immediately and call 911 from a safe location well outside of the building. Don’t smoke or operate any electrical devices that could create a spark. For more information on natural gas safety, visit the Cascade Natural Gas website at https://www.cngc.com/safety-education/emergency-information/.