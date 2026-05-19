Buyer’s remorse: Tree falls on house one day after it sold

In what superstitious people might view as a “sign,” a tree fell on a house in Michigan just a day after it was sold.

ABC affiliate WXYZ reports that Martin Ender reached an agreement with buyers of the property, which had belonged to his late sister, the day before it was crushed.

“I can’t believe how bad it was,” Ender says. “I just thought it was the awning, but it’s way beyond the awning.”

Fortunately, the house was vacant at the time of the accident.

The Wicked Witch of the East could probably relate, though, of course, she wasn’t so lucky.