Talk about a bear-y sticky situation

A bear claw is a type of pastry, and also what a bear used in attempt to break into a bakery.

Olga’s Yodel Cinnamon Rolls in Tennessee shared footage of a bear trying to enter the shop by clawing at the door.

“PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT! If you are a bear, don’t act like this bear,” reads the video’s accompanying Facebook post. “Have proper bear etiquette and don’t try to break into my store. If you see this bear on the street, tell him to stop acting foolishly.”

To be fair to the bear, it’s not like Goldilocks showed much etiquette when she broke into those bears’ house.