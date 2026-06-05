Four Rivers Family and Play&Learn@Home Team Up to Deliver Over 200 Backpacks to Incoming Kindergartners

As the school year starts to wind down, two local champions of early childhood education have partnered again to ensure the region’s youngest learners are ready for their big debut. Four Rivers Family Early Learning & Parenting Hub and Play&Learn@Home are proud to announce the successful distribution of over 200 “Success Kits”—backpacks filled with essential supplies—to children transitioning to kindergarten.

This year’s initiative marks a significant growth from previous efforts, with the two organizations working hand-in-hand to reach more families and celebrate the milestone of kindergarten enrollment. Of the 200+ recipients, nearly half are graduates of Preschool Promise sites, a testament to the community’s commitment to accessible, high-quality early education.

A Unified Mission for Student Success

The collaboration between Four Rivers Family and Play&Learn@Home is built on the shared belief that every child possesses remarkable potential. By combining resources, the two organizations are able to tackle two goals simultaneously: providing children with the tools they need to feel confident on day one and easing the financial burden on local families.

We are incredibly proud of this joint effort,” said Shira Skybinskyy, Director of Four Rivers Family. “By working alongside Play&Learn@Home, we aren’t just giving away supplies—we are celebrating the hard work of parents, families, and providers. We want our ‘littlest learners’ to know that their community is behind them every step of the way.”

The staff from Play&Learn@Home is proud to partner with Four River’s Early Learning Hub to celebrate the early learners that will be headed off to kindergarten in the next school year across our five counties of Wheeler, Gilliam, Sherman, Wasco, and Hood River with a backpack filled with supplies. We honor the parents, teachers, Child Care providers, and the children for all their hard work. Congratulations and here’s to a successful and great start in your next chapter.

Building the Foundation

Research shows that investments in early childhood development are critical for school readiness, helping children build the cognitive and social skills necessary to thrive in school and life. This project serves as a bridge, smoothing the often-daunting transition from preschool settings to the kindergarten classroom.

By the Numbers: 2026 Impact

200+ Backpacks: Assembled and delivered through the joint volunteer efforts of both organizations.

100% Prepared: Each bag contains grade-appropriate supplies to ensure no student starts behind.

Community Focused: Support provided to local children enrolled in either Play&Learn@Home or Preschool Promise services.

The success of the 2026 Backpack Project highlights the power of local partnership. Together, Four Rivers Family and Play&Learn@Home are dedicated to helping families thrive and ensuring every child has a bright start to their academic journey.

About Play&Learn@Home

Play&Learn@Home is a free program designed to provide supplies to families with children from newborn until they start kindergarten. We cover the five counties of Wheeler, Gilliam, Sherman, Wasco and Hood River. We also do Playgroups that have child directed play. We encourage socialization with children and with adults. We currently serve about 450 children every month. Please contact us with any questions or to learn more email play&[email protected], call 541-340-1428, or visit playandlearnathome.org.

About Four Rivers Family Early Learning and Parenting Hub

Housed within the Columbia Gorge Education Service District, Four Rivers Family Early Learning and Parenting Hub works in collaboration with local community partners across Gilliam, Hood River, Sherman, Wasco, and Wheeler Counties to connect families with resources and programs that ensure better overall outcomes for young children. The hub focuses on three key goals: preparing children for kindergarten, promoting stable and attached families, and coordinating and aligning services. The Hub is a program within the Columbia Gorge Education Service District, which provides a wide array of education-related services from PreK through high school, many in close partnership with school districts and community organizations.

You can find out more about Four Rivers Family by visiting fourriversfamily.org.

Learn more about Preschool Promise, please visit: fourriversfamily.org/why-preschool