Hwy 97 Overnight Traffic Work Starts June 7th

From the Oregon Department of Transportation we learn that US97 northbound & southbound from Mile Post 18.88 to Mile Post 27.4, Moro to Grass Valley, effective June 7, 2026, this section of US97 northbound and southbound will be restricted to 11 feet 00 inches in width Sunday through Thursday nights between the hours of 7 PM and 7 AM.

Loads exceeding these dimensions may be accommodated on a case-by-case basis. Contact the Over-Dimension Permit Unit for information. The estimated completion date for this work is August 28, 2026.



