Yankees star Aaron Judge sidelined indefinitely with a rib stress fracture

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge will be sidelined indefinitely with a stress fracture of one of his ribs, the team announced Thursday night. The three-time AL MVP was out of the lineup earlier in the day for a third straight game and the Yankees were awaiting clarity about what they said was a bone bruise in one of the slugger’s right ribs that is causing right shoulder pain. The team later announced Judge was diagnosed with a stress fracture of the first rib on his right side and will need to rest and have limited activity. He will be re-evaluated after having additional imaging in about four to six weeks. The Yankees said Judge is expected to return “at some point this season.”