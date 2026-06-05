Seth Jarvis scores in overtime, Carolina beats Vegas in Game 2 to tie Stanley Cup Final

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Seth Jarvis scored on a power play in overtime after Carolina erased a deficit in regulation only to gave up a late tying goal, and the Hurricanes beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday night to tie the series. Jarvis’ heroics 3:56 into OT came after a thrilling third period that included four goals being scored and another getting called off because of goaltender interference. Game 3 is Saturday in Las Vegas. There is now a guarantee the series will return to Raleigh for a Game 5 next week.