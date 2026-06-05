6/04 Sports Brief

John Tortorella’s failed coach’s challenge is a difference-maker in Stanley Cup Final Game 2

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A failed coach’s challenge by John Tortorella was a momentum-changing moment in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final. His Vegas Golden Knights appeared to score with five minutes left in regulation, but referee Jean Hebert waved it off immediately, citing goaltender interference. Tortorella after some deliberation decided to challenge the play, and it did not take long for the on-ice officials and the on-site NHL situation room to stick with the call on the ice of no goal. The Carolina Hurricanes scored on the ensuing power play 25 seconds later and went on to win in overtime to tie the series.

New York City is in a Knicks frenzy for its beloved team’s 1st NBA Finals in 27 years

NEW YORK (AP) — From Bay Ridge to the Bronx and beyond, the Big Apple has gone nuts for the New York Knicks making their first NBA Finals appearance in 27 years. It’s evident in the soaring ticket prices to fans filling Madison Square Garden with thousands more lining the streets outside to watch the Knicks’ 105-95 victory at San Antonio in Game 1 of the series. Bars in Brooklyn overflowed and “Knicks in Four” chants erupted shortly after midnight following the win. Similar scenes were captured at a free watch party in Central Park, and across the five boroughs.

NBA bans two fans for life after one runs onto court during Game 1, attempts selfie with Wemby

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The NBA banned two people for life from its arenas after one of them was arrested after running onto the court during Game 1 of the NBA Finals and appearing to take a selfie next to Victor Wembanyama. The San Antonio Spurs star didn’t appear bothered by the incident, which occurred in the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s game between the Spurs and Knicks. The NBA didn’t disclose what role the second person played in that incident. Another incident involving fan behavior occurred in the final minute, when New York guard Jalen Brunson appeared to be upset by something said to him by a patron in a courtside seat. Commissioner Adam Silver says the league is looking into what was said to Brunson.

Fleetwood part of 4-way tie for the lead at Memorial in a tough opening round for Scheffler

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Scottie Scheffler has some work to do if he wants to make it three in a row at the Memorial. The wind played tricks on him at Muirfield Village and led to a 73. That leaves him six shots behind a four-way share of the lead. Tommy Fleetwood, Wyndham Clark, U.S. Open champion J.J. Spaun and Ryan Gerard were at 67. Only seven players broke 70 and a total of 22 players broke par. Gerard had only five pars in his wild round. Scheffler was particularly frustrated when the wind shifted on the 16th and he went in the water.

Jennifer Kupcho grabs early lead in US Women’s Open with a confident 66 at Riviera

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jennifer Kupcho made seven birdies on an unforgiving Riviera for a 5-under 66 and a one-shot lead over Sei Young Kim in the opening round of the 81st U.S. Women’s Open. Kupcho charged ahead at Riviera with three straight birdies in her afternoon group before adding back-to-back birdies after the turn. Riviera presents a formidable challenge in any weather, and the scores reflected it. The entire field managed just one eagle in the first round. Mexico’s Gaby Lopez and Japan’s Hinako Shibuno joined South Korea’s Hyunjo Yoo and Ina Yoon in a group at 3 under.

Brayden McNabb knocked out of Stanley Cup Final Game 2 after taking a puck to the face

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb took a puck to the face that knocked him out of Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final. A slap shot from Carolina’s Nikolaj Ehlers hit McNabb square in the face just past the midway point of the first period. McNabb dropped his stick, went down to the ice and grabbed his nose as he skated immediately off and down the tunnel. McNabb did not return, and Vegas went the rest of the way with just five defensemen. Coach John Tortorella had no update when asked about McNabb’s condition after the Hurricanes’ overtime victory that tied the series.

Many soccer fans will be drinking alcohol and watching the World Cup. In heat, doing that is risky

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Popping a cold beer — or two or three — while watching sports at home, at a bar or during a live game is an age-old tradition. But what happens when you drink alcohol on a really hot day? Millions of soccer fans from across the globe are expected to descend on 16 cities in the U.S., Mexico and Canada during the World Cup games this summer when temperatures could be sizzling in some areas, and many will be drinking their losses, wins and anxieties. That can put people at increasing risk of dehydration, makes it harder for the body to cool down, and impairs their judgment. If you’re going to drink in the heat, do so in moderation, experts say. And make sure you’ve eaten, drink plenty of cold water and find shade and other cooler areas.

Shakira and Burna Boy to play in first of three World Cup opening ceremonies

Shakira and Burna Boy will perform in Mexico City for the first of three opening ceremonies for the World Cup. The music stars will perform Dai Dai ahead of the opening game between co-host Mexico and South Africa on Thursday. It is the official song for the tournament. FIFA has planned opening ceremonies for each host nation, with curtain-raisers ahead of games in the United States and Canada as well.