Southern California, UCLA, Texas and Notre Dame are projected top seeds in women’s NCAA Tournament

JuJu Watkins and Southern California have moved up to a No. 1 seed in the women’s NCAA Tournament in the latest projections of the top teams. The Trojans would be joined by UCLA, Texas and Notre Dame as the top seeds if the tournament began now. That’s according to the NCAA selection committee, which on Thursday did its second reveal of the teams in line for the top 16 seeds. Defending national champion South Carolina dropped to a No. 2 seed after losing by 29 points at home to UConn, which is also a 2 seed.