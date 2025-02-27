Real-life Skimbleshanks granted lifetime rail pass

A feline doing her best impression of Skimbleshanks the railway cat can now ride the trains of Britain to her heart’s content.

According to the BBC, Tilly the kitty wandered from her home, hopped on a train in Surrey, England, and took a 17-mile ride all the way to Waterloo station in London, where she was finally picked up by her adopted pet parent, Michael Hardy.

Now, South Western Railway is granting Tilly a lifetime rail pass.

“In case our whiskered wanderer is feline adventurous again, we thought we would issue Tilly with her very own Cat2Go smartcard – with free travel across our network for all of her nine lives,” a spokesperson says. “She just has to remember to tap in!”

Perhaps Tilly might be taking a trip to an airport to try to get free plane tickets, too.