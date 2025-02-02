Top 5 food trends of 2025: Sourdough beyond bread, protein, upcycled ingredients and more

Experts at the Good Housekeeping Institute have compiled their predictions for which food trends will make it big in 2025:

— Baking fresh sourdough bread went mainstream during the pandemic, but now the natural fermentation byproduct that contains wild yeasts and healthy bacteria has become a key ingredient in things like crackers, baking mixes and pastas.

— Protein seems to be the macronutrient of the moment. It plays a pivotal role in “building and repairing muscle, balancing hormones, regulating our immune system and more,” according to registered dietician Stefani Sassos.

“Dairy is one great source of protein, but we’re seeing the dairy aisle getting reinvented,” she explained. “Cottage cheese has gone viral, now its firmer and tangier cousin farmer’s cheese is growing in popularity, and even cultural savory dairy products like labneh are going mainstream.”

— The continuation of a trend to repurpose ingredients that would otherwise go to waste is gaining momentum for 2025.

Nearly 40% of food in the U.S. ends up in a landfill, according to the Department of Agriculture. Utilizing foods that are perfectly safe and good to eat, but would have otherwise been cast aside, is being embraced in every aisle of the grocery store from snacks to cereals.

— With the beverage space booming — from people looking to level up hydration habits with trendy reusable bottles to innovative sips — Sassos pointed out that “consumers are thirsty for beverages with health benefits, like added electrolytes, vitamins and antioxidants.”

— “High-end fruits are popular in Japanese gifting culture, and we’re seeing this idea gaining traction in the U.S.,” Sassos said. “These more expensive options are often grown in a special way,” like fruit that grows one per tree or is vertically farmed, hand-picked, then shipped all over the world from producers in places like Costa Rica, Vietnam and Japan.