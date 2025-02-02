Laid-off employees’ termination email includes extra duck-you

If you’re losing your job, a photo of an adorable animal probably isn’t going to help much.

Nonetheless, that’s what the payments-software company Stripe did when notifying 300 employees that they were being laid off. According to Business Insider, the termination email accidentally included an attached PDF photo of a duck.

A spokesperson for Stripe tells Business Insider that the duck image was sent by mistake.

We imagine that the affected employees wished to reply to the email with the word that often autocorrects to “duck.”