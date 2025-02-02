Jack Flaherty returns to Tigers, agreeing to $35 million, 2-year deal, AP source says

Pitcher Jack Flaherty is returning to the Detroit Tigers, agreeing Sunday to a $35 million, two-year contract, a person familiar with the agreement told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement was subject to a successful physical.

Flaherty can opt out after the 2025 season and become a free agent again. If he opts out, he would have received $25 million in signing bonus and salary from the deal.

A 29-year-old right-hander, Flaherty was 13-7 with a 3.17 ERA in 28 starts last year for Detroit and his hometown Los Angeles Dodgers, who acquired him on July 30 at the trade deadline.

Flaherty helped the franchise to a five-game World Series victory over the New York Yankees. He pitched five scoreless innings in the opener before giving up two runs in the sixth.

He allowed four runs over 1 1/3 innings in Game 5 before the Dodgers rallied for a 7-6 win and their second title in five years.

Flaherty broke into the big leagues with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2017 and had his best season in 2019, finishing with an 11-8 record and a 2.75 ERA, striking out a career-high 231 batters over a career-high 196 1/3 innings.

The right-hander regressed in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, finishing with a 4.91 ERA, and then missed ample time with injuries in 2021 and 2022. He was traded to the Baltimore Orioles in a deadline deal during the 2023 season.

He signed a $14 million, one-year deal with the Tigers, and had his best season in five years. He was 7-5 with a 2.95 ERA before getting traded to the Dodgers. He went 6-2 with a 3.58 ERA for Los Angeles.

AP Baseball Writer Noah Trister contributed to this report.

