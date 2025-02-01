Consumers thinks concerts are too costly, but we’ve figured out how to cope

Most of us think concerts are too expensive, but that doesn’t mean we’re gonna stop going. 

A new study by CouponCabin backs that up, with 90% of the 1,000 people surveyed saying tickets are overpriced. Still, 36% plan to spend between $100 and $500 to see their favorite artists this year. 

Overall, most of us took in seven concerts in 2024, with 45% of us spending $99 or less on our seats. 

Music lovers have come up with some ways to counteract the high cost of entertainment. Sixty-one percent skip the concession stand, while 48% don’t grab a nightcap afterward. Forty percent also forego dinner out beforehand.

Fifty-four percent don’t spend money on a new ensemble for the show, the same percentage of people who keep walking right past the merch stand. 