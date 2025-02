This might be taking “do it yourself” a bit too far: A plastic surgeon in Taiwan just gave HIMSELF a vasectomy.

Not only did Chen Weinong do it himself, he did it on camera — on Instagram, no less.

Who would watch that? Well, somebody watched it 4 million times.

The father-of-three did it as a “gift to his wife.” “I’m really brave,” he commented.

“Will there be a video of an obstetrician and gynecologist delivering her own birth later?” one viewer quipped.