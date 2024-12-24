Here’s a chocolate bar that won’t fit in your Christmas stocking

If you’re a chocaholic, you may want to sit down: there’s a new Guinness World Record for the largest chocolate bar.

The new champion measured 416 square meters and was unveiled in Ecuador. It took sustainable chocolate company Blue Stripes and celebrity chef Nick DiGiovanni a dozen hours to put it together, gluing together smaller squares with melted chocolate.

The purpose of the partnership was to draw attention to the plight of cacao farmers, who often need to grow a second crop to make a living.

After claiming the world record, the chocolate bar was split back up into more than 100,000 servings that were donated to schools and community centers in Ecuador.