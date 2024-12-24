Fight about anime leads to flying reptiles

This story probably won’t help the reputations of anime lovers or exotic pet owners.

As reported by Alaska’s KTUU, 33-year-old Tyler Lowe and 30-year-old Rickey Lowe got into an argument over anime when Tyler threw Rickey’s pet alligator outside and into the snow. Upon seeing Tyler say see you later to his alligator, Rickey did not wait a while and allegedly perpetrated the same crime against his brother’s crocodile.

Both brothers were arrested and charged with assault and animal cruelty. While the alligator was found, troopers were unable to locate the crocodile, which is presumed to have perished from cold exposure.

In lieu of prison sentences, we wonder if anyone would object to the Lowes being fed to any hungry reptiles.