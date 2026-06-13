Singapore speedcuber sets world record with Mr. Potato Head

Calen Seah’s dreamed of setting a world record since he was a kid, and now, he’s finally done it, thanks to a famous potato.

Not just any famous spud, mind you, but arguably the world’s most famous tuber, Mr. Potato Head.

In January, the Singapore teen attempted to set the Guinness World Record for the fastest time putting Mr. Potato Head together, you know, hat, ears, eyes, nose, feet, ‘stache and all.

After practicing for a year, the 16-year-old just found out he’s clinched the title, getting Mr. Potato Head ready to go in 4.63 seconds. That bests the previous 4.75 second record set in July 2024.

Seah’s also a speedcuber, an expert at solving a Rubik’s cube fast, a skill that no doubt helped with his Potato Head prowess.