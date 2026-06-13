Vietnamese restaurant owner who gave away free meal receives home after viral fundraiser

An 86-year-old Vietnamese restaurant owner whose generosity touched millions online has received a life-changing gift of her own, after a viral fundraiser helped secure her a new home.

Lieng Le, the owner of Café Bích Nga in Pinellas Park, Florida, became an internet sensation after 24-year-old content creator Julian Becerra posted a video showing her refusing payment for a meal at her restaurant, despite Becerra being the business’s first customer “in hours.”

Lieng is seen refusing a tip from Becerra, who gives the food a positive review.

“How SICK would it be to return here a week from now to see it PACKED. Let’s make it happen,” Becerra wrote.

A few days later, Becerra wrote that he had “just found out Mrs Lieng has been homeless this entire time” and was sleeping in a foldout chair in the lobby of her restaurant at night, after working long hours each day.

Becerra wrote that he had started a fundraiser “to help her out,” encouraging others to share and donate.

Within 24 hours, the fundraiser had reached nearly $127,000, according to Becerra. Weeks later, the fundraiser had surpassed $200,000.

On June 1, Becerra was able to present Lieng with a check for the money, as well as a fully furnished home just minutes from Café Bích Nga.

“Internet, we did it,” he wrote on Instagram. “4 weeks ago i posted about a woman living in her cafe with nothing to her name. Today, she has a home.”

“The world showed up and raised enough that Mrs. Lieng will never have to worry about another bill for the rest of her life,” he added.

Speaking with ABC News about the surprise, Lieng thanked those who had helped her, saying she was “happy, really happy.”