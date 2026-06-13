Whey protein demand fuels supplement shortage

America’s protein obsession is colliding with a supply chain reality, as high demand is leading to some whey protein shortages that could send prices soaring.

Prices on some whey protein concentrates, or WPC, have shot up above average in the last couple of months, amid robust demand, and some suppliers are already sold out “for the remainder of the year,” according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Leonard Polzin, an agricultural economist at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, told ABC News that in analyzing the latest USDA data on whey protein prices, WPC 34% — a mid-protein grade — is up “about 20% over the past six months.”

Over the last two years, however, the price of that same whey protein concentrate is up nearly 83%, according to Polzin.

Whey protein is a liquid byproduct from the cheesemaking process when separating out the solid curds and is widely used in its dried form for its digestibility and versatility.

Market research experts attribute the whey protein supply issues to a combination of factors, including an increase in people using GLP-1 medications, who are in turn increasing protein intake, and more health-conscious consumers.

Food manufacturers have raced to stock up with protein-enhanced products accordingly, creating everything from protein cold foams at Starbucks to packaged goods sold on grocery store shelves, including protein-enhanced breakfast cereals, boxed pastas and snacks.

Costco recently reported in its third quarter earnings that it saw “significant growth” for items including “protein snacks and protein bars.”