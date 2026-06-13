Tranquilized bear tarped out of tree

How do you get a bear out of a tree? Well, it helps if you have half a dozen guys, a tarp and a tranquilizer dart or two.

This particular dilemma emerged after the Sahuarita Police Department in Arizona was alerted that a bear had been exploring a nearby neighborhood. Once it climbed a tree, Arizona Fish and Wildlife officials used a tranquilizer gun to encourage it to take a little nap.

What do you do then? Well, that’s when you get the dudes and the tarp. Just have ’em hang out under the tree until the bear loses his balance and comes tumbling down.

While it doesn’t quite sound like it would work, you can check out some eyewitness video that proves it does.

The bear was safely relocated after the successful capture.