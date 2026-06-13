The struggle is real: Idaho man says balloons are harder than balls

What’s harder than juggling?

According to David Rush, it’s juggling five balloons — and the Idaho man may know a thing or two about it, since he presently holds the most concurrent Guinness World Records in juggling.

“Unlike juggling balls, which follow predictable trajectories, balloons are chaotic,” he says. “They drift, they collide, and they move behind you in ways that make tracking all five at once nearly impossible.”

He previously set the team of two record for keeping five balloons in the air, clocking in at an impressive 16 minutes and 25 seconds.

Setting the solo record proved much harder, but after 17 tries at the West Boise YMCA, he managed to do it.

The numbers are much less impressive, however, perhaps proving his point: he now holds the solo world record, clocking in at 1 minute and 14.89 seconds.