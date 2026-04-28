Teacher runs over 100 miles to raise money for students

A Virginia teacher recently ran more than 100 miles to raise money for student scholarships, and she says she doesn’t have plans to stop running or fundraising anytime soon.

“I do this out of love,” Kate Fletcher, 51, told ABC News. “I get to give scholarships to students, oftentimes [whom] I’ve actually taught … kids that I really care about, and I want them to know I care about them, and this is one more way to show them how much we, as a community, care.”

This isn’t the first time Fletcher, an English teacher, has run 100 miles for the Lion Pride Run. It’s an annual event at Louisa County High School in Mineral, Virginia, where she has been instructing students for the last 20 years.

Fletcher, who said she loves to run, started the annual tradition 10 years ago. In the last decade, the run has evolved from an all-day loop around the school track to longer-distance runs outside town. The longtime teacher said she would be running regardless, but getting to do it for a cause she’s passionate about is the cherry on top.

Accompanied by a team from the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office, Fletcher started running through each floor of Louisa County High School in Mineral on Monday morning, where students and staff lined the hallways to cheer her along.

Fletcher was back at work Wednesday, and said she was excited to see her students and see the financial support from community members.

This year, Fletcher and the team at Louisa County High School have raised over $12,000 for multiple scholarships in an ongoing online fundraiser. Since 2016, they estimate more than $120,000 has been raised to support students pursuing a college education or a professional trade, she said.