Gaming grandma: 91-year-old found playing video games after welfare check

You’re never too old to be a gamer.

A 91-year-old Ohio woman is alive and well after police conducted a welfare check and found her playing video games.

Cleveland.com reports the woman was enrolled in her city’s voluntary Confirm OK program. Officers showed up at her house when she did not answer her check-in phone call.

When they arrived, there was no answer at the door, so they used a garage door code to enter her home. They found the woman was simply enthralled in her game. She told police she was playing a “bubble pop” game and trying to beat her record score.