Parrot goes on an underwater adventure

Polly wants a deep sea adventure?

A man’s pet parrot named Bebe has been in the sky and on land — and now it has explored under the sea, thanks to a specially crafted submarine.

The bird’s owner, Steven Lawyer, posted a video of Bebe floating in the homemade submersible dubbed the Bebesphere during a trip to the Bahamas.

“He went in willingly, and he enjoyed it,” Lawyer told The Washington Post. “I’m sure he’ll do it again with me. He’d rather do that than, you know, sit back on shore in a cage or back in an Airbnb.”

To address PETA’s concerns, Lawyer says no birds were harmed during the excursion.