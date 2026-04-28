Talk about poop music: Your potty playlist is here

There’s no doubt plenty of folks love to listen to music in the car, while they cook or even when they’re just relaxing, but what about in the bathroom?

Well, LUXE Bidet is making sure potty time isn’t forgotten with the release of LofiBeats by LUXE Bidet, a 20-track album designed to be listened to while you poop.

The 59-minute album, now on Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube, features songs built around sounds made when the bidet is in use, including water running and dripping, a toilet flushing and more, all combined with mellow, sample-based beats. Songs on the playlist include “Porcelain Reflections” and “Fresh Start Flow,” among others.

If this sounds like a joke to you, it initially was. The album was originally released as a stunt on April Fools’ Day, but the company released it based on internet demand.