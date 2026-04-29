4/28 Sports Brief

Spurned by Alex Cora, Phillies turn to Don Mattingly in the interim after Rob Thomson is fired

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Alex Cora was offered a managerial position by the Philadelphia Phillies after being fired by the Boston Red Sox. Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski reached out to Cora, but he declined for family reasons. The Phillies then appointed Don Mattingly as interim manager after firing Rob Thomson on Tuesday. Thomson had led the team to multiple playoff appearances, including the 2022 World Series, but the team struggled this season. Mattingly, a former Yankees great, will now work alongside his son, the Phillies’ general manager. The Phillies hope Mattingly can turn the season around and aim for a wild-card spot.

Goals galore as PSG beats Bayern Munich 5-4 in record-setting Champions League semifinal 1st leg

PARIS (AP) — Titleholder Paris Saint-Germain held on for a pulsating 5-4 win over Bayern Munich in a roller-coaster Champions League semifinal first leg. The highest scoring semifinal in Champions League history saw PSG leading 5-2 early in the second half thanks to two goals each from flying winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Ousmane Dembélé at Parc des Princes. Bayern fought back brilliantly. Defender Dayot Upamecano’s header midway through the second half from Joshua Kimmich’s free kick gave Bayern hope and Luis Díaz’s stinging strike made it 5-4. Harry Kane and Michael Olise got Bayern’s other goals while João Neves scored for PSG.

Ex-NBA player Damon Jones is 1st to plead guilty in gambling sweep that led to over 30 arrests

NEW YORK (AP) — Former NBA player and assistant coach Damon Jones has become the first person to plead guilty in a gambling sweep that led to the arrests of more than 30 people, including reputed mobsters and other basketball figures. During back-to-back hearings in Brooklyn federal court on Tuesday, Jones pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. He was charged in separate cases with profiting from rigged poker games and providing sports bettors with nonpublic information about injuries to stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis, according to court filings. The 49-year-old previously pleaded not guilty in both cases. He’s due to be sentenced Jan. 6. He and his lawyer declined to comment after the hearings.

Joel Embiid scores 33 as 76ers beat Celtics 113-97 in Game 5 to keep their season alive

BOSTON (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 33 points, Tyrese Maxey had 25 points and 10 rebounds, and the Philadelphia 76ers avoided elimination, beating the Boston Celtics 113-97 in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series. Paul George had 16 points and nine rebounds for the seventh-seeded Sixers, who lost Games 3 and 4 at home to fall behind 3-1 in the series before returning to Boston to keep their season alive. Game 6 is back in Philadelphia on Thursday night, when the Sixers will try to force the series to a decisive seventh game in Boston on Saturday. Jayson Tatum had 24 points and 16 rebounds for Boston.

How ‘scalpel’ changes to F1 will change the racing at the Miami Grand Prix

This week’s Miami Grand Prix is the first test of a package of Formula 1 changes that curb the influence of the electrical battery power which has redefined how F1 drivers go racing in 2026. Drawn up during the enforced month-long break when races in the Middle East were called off, the changes follow a backlash from many drivers aggrieved at the regular need to go slow to charge the all-important battery. The changes aim to allow drivers to go more “flat out” in qualifying and to reduce the chance of a big crash in race conditions when two cars are going at vastly different speeds.

Pastrnak scores 9:14 into OT and Bruins avoid elimination with 2-1 win over Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — David Pastrnak scored on a breakaway 9:14 into overtime, and the Boston Bruins avoided elimination with a 2-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series. Catching Buffalo on a line change, Hampus Lindholm fed a pass up the right boards to find Pastrnak in stride just as he crossed the blue line. Driving in alone on net, he faked cutting across the front and nearly lost his balance before slipping the puck inside the right post. The series shifts back to Boston for Game 6 on Friday night, with Buffalo still seeking to clinch its first playoff series victory since eliminating the New York Rangers in six games of a 2007 second-round series.

NBA moves closer to anti-tanking measures with drastic change to draft lottery odds

The NBA has moved closer to a slightly expanded 16-team lottery, one that will flatten odds of winning the No. 1 pick and try to deter tanking by drastically lowering the chances of winning for the teams that finish with the three worst records. The proposal, which was reviewed by the league’s general managers, will be further discussed before it goes the Board of Governors for a final vote that is expected next month. It will not change the current format, which will likely be utilized for the final time when the lottery for this year’s draft is held May 10. This would go into effect next year.

Sorsby gambling addiction casts light on issue that could affect thousands of college athletes

Brendan Sorsby’s acknowledgement of his gambling addiction this week is the latest in a series of bad headlines for college athletes. Sorsby is stepping away from the Texas Tech football team to seek treatment for a gambling addiction. Gambling industry consultant Keith Whyte is former executive director of the National Council on Problem Gambling. He says Sorsby’s case is only the tip of the iceberg because athletes like him have elevated risk factors became they are young, male and are prone to risk-taking behaviors. Experts say there could be thousands of other male college athletes engaged in compulsive gambling.

Jalen Brunson scores 39 points and the Knicks rout the Hawks 126-97 for a 3-2 series lead

NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored 39 points, nearly extending his own franchise record for 40-point playoff games, and the New York Knicks routed the Atlanta Hawks 126-97 for a 3-2 lead in the first-round playoff series. With their second straight lopsided victory, the Knicks positioned themselves to win the series Thursday night in Atlanta. Brunson already had eight 40-point games in his first three postseasons with the Knicks. He hadn’t even cracked 30 in this series until pouring in 17 points in the fourth quarter to prevent any chance of Atlanta making it a game.