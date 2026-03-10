Why did the beaver cross the road?

Much like the chicken, this beaver crossed the road with the intention of getting to the other side.

Still, crossing the road without regard to traffic pattens is dangerous for any species, which is why Redmond police in Washington responded to reports of a “determined beaver” with “zero regard for public safety” making its way through a street.

“Despite clear verbal commands, the subject refused to comply and continued evading officers, demonstrating blatant disregard for crosswalks, traffic signals, and basic roadway safety rules,” the Redmond Police Department writes in a Facebook post. “After several patient attempts and some skilled negotiations, officers successfully coaxed the beaver across the roadway and into a nearby wooded area, where he was last seen continuing his evening plans.”

The lighthearted post adds that the animal “did deploy his tail in a brief act of resistance, slapping one officer’s hand.”

“Fortunately, no injuries were reported,” it continues. “No arrests were made, and no citations were issued. We are told the suspect lacks both ID and a driver’s license.”

While this beaver safely crossed the road, perhaps it should stick to the rivers and the lakes that it’s used to.