Owl causes hoot after falling asleep in antique shop

Owls can live to over 10 years old in the wild, but that hardly makes them antiques.

That didn’t stop one eastern screech owl from deciding to take a nap in an antique shop.

According to The Associated Press, the sleepy bird took up residence at The Market Place store in East Durham, New York, and promptly closed its eyes while standing on a shelf.

The shop’s staff were alerted to the owl’s presence by customers who noticed “something extremely lifelike” in between otherwise inanimate objects, such as a cookie jar shaped like a chicken.

Environmental authorities eventually arrived to find the owl still with its eyes closed. The featured creature continued to sleep as it was removed from the shop and taken back outside, whereupon it woke up and flew away into the nearby woods.