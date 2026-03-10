Study hopes to bring movie theater smell to tomatoes

While there may be some debate on how to pronounce “tomato,” it seems that society is mostly in agreement about what tomatoes smell like. Now, though, scientists are introducing a new tomato fragrance.

According to The Independent, a study out of China claims to have developed a new variety of tomato with a “popcorn-like” aroma.

The object of the study was to use gene editing to help prolong the flavor of tomatoes, which begins to fade as soon as they are removed from the vine.

“Ongoing work aims to introduce this fragrance to elite commercial cultivars, which may enhance their flavour complexity, potentially improving consumer preference and market value, like fragrant rice varieties,” says study author Peng Zheng.

We’ll see if they start selling tomatoes at movie theaters now.