3/10 Sports Brief

Bam! Heat’s Adebayo scores 83 points, 2nd only to Wilt Chamberlain in NBA history

MIAMI (AP) — It’s Wilt, then Bam. Bam Adebayo had a night for all time on Tuesday, with a point total second to only Wilt Chamberlain in the NBA record books. Adebayo scored 83 points, setting league marks for free throws made and attempted in a game for the Miami Heat in a 150-129 win over the Washington Wizards. Adebayo started with a 31-point first quarter — and never stopped rolling. He was up to 43 at halftime, 62 by the end of the third quarter. And then came the fourth, when the milestones kept falling despite facing double-, triple- and what once appeared to be a quadruple-team from a Wizards defense that kept sending him to the foul line.

Ravens nix trade for Raiders’ Maxx Crosby after star pass rusher fails his physical, AP source says

The blockbuster trade sending star pash rusher Maxx Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens is off. And the fallout from that reversal could have a ripple effect throughout the NFL on the eve of the new league year. The Las Vegas Raiders said Tuesday night that Baltimore backed out of the trade that was supposed to send Crosby to the Ravens for two first-round draft picks. The deal was agreed to last Friday but couldn’t be finalized until Wednesday. A person with knowledge of Baltimore’s decision told The Associated Press that Crosby failed his physical. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because those results are private.

Infantino says he’s talked to Trump and was assured that Iran can come to US for World Cup

MIAMI (AP) — FIFA is still anticipating that Iran’s national team will be allowed to come to the United States, even with war going on between the countries, and compete in the World Cup that begins in about three months. Iran and is scheduled to play in Inglewood, California, against New Zealand on June 15 and Belgium on June 21 before finishing group play against Egypt in Seattle on June 26. FIFA President Gianni Infantino said he met with President Donald Trump on Tuesday night “to discuss the status of preparations” for the tournament and received assurances that Iran would be permitted to come to the U.S.

Geno Smith returns to Jets as career comes full circle in trade with Las Vegas, AP source says

A person with knowledge of the deal says quarterback Geno Smith is returning to where his career started after the New York Jets acquired him in a trade with Las Vegas. The Raiders could have been in position to release Smith. They are expected to take Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 pick in the draft next month. Detroit reached an agreement on the second day of free agency to add running back Isiah Pacheco as a replacement for David Montgomery after the Lions traded Jahmyr Gibbs’ backup last week.

Lakers’ Luka Doncic says he’s separated from fiancée, in custody dispute over their 2 daughters

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lakers superstar Luka Doncic says he has separated from the mother of his two young daughters and is in a custody dispute. TMZ reported that Anamaria Goltes filed a petition for child support and attorneys’ fees in California. Doncic then released a statement saying he had recently ended his engagement to Goltes because he was unable to have his daughters with him in the U.S. during the season. The 27-year-old Doncic and Goltes had been dating for a decade after meeting as teenagers in Slovenia. They became engaged in July 2023, and their daughters were born in November 2023 and December 2025.

Italy stuns the US 8-6 in World Baseball Classic, leaving the Americans needing help to advance

Kyle Teel, Sam Antonacci and Jac Caglianone homered as Italy built a big lead and held on to stun the United States 8-6 in the World Baseball Classic. The U.S. is done with pool play at Houston’s Daikin Park and needs the Italians to beat Mexico Wednesday night to be guaranteed a spot in the quarterfinals. If Mexico beats Italy, all three teams will be knotted at 3-1 and the winners will be determined by a tiebreaker, with the team that allowed the most runs eliminated. Pete Crow-Armstrong homered twice for the Americans, but Aaron Judge struck out with a runner on to end it.

76ers All-Star Tyrese Maxey sidelined at least 3 weeks with finger tendon injury

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey will by sidelined for at least three weeks because of a tendon injury on the small finger of his right hand. The team announced the injury Tuesday. Maxey injured his finger in Saturday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks in a collision with teammate Adem Bona with 16 seconds remaining in the 76ers’ 126-116 loss. He is averaging 29.0 points and 6.7 assists for Philadelphia (34-30), which entered its game Tuesday against Memphis in eighth place in the Eastern Conference with four losses in the last five games. The 76ers said Maxey consulted with multiple hand specialists. He will be evaluated again in three weeks.

Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid win big in Champions League, Liverpool loses, Barcelona held

Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid took giant strides toward the Champions League quarterfinals with big wins in the first leg. Liverpool and Barcelona still have work to do. Bayern thrashed Atalanta 6-1 without top scorer Harry Kane in the starting lineup. And Atletico made under-pressure Tottenham coach Igor Tudor pay for his bold call to drop first-choice goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario by racing to a 3-0 lead inside 15 minutes. The Spanish giant eventually won 5-2. Liverpool needs to overturn a 1-0 defeat to Galatasaray in next week’s second leg at Anfield and Barcelona needed Lamine Yamal penalty with the last kick of the game to rescue a 1-1 draw at Newcastle.

WNBA, players’ union log 12-hour marathon talks that are ‘going in the right direction’

NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA players’ union said it and the league had a productive 12-hour marathon negotiation session trying to reach a new collective bargaining agreement. Union executive director Terri Carmichael Jackson said early Wednesday morning that there were “a lot of conversations going in the right direction.” Jackson said that conversations would continue. The union leadership walked into the hotel shortly before 5 p.m. EDT, and players left around 3 a.m., exiting out a side door of the hotel, declining to answer questions.