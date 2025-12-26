12/25 NBA Highlights

Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler lead the way as Warriors beat Mavericks 126-116 on Christmas Day

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 23 points and knocked down a key 3-pointer with 3:45 left to help seal it, Jimmy Butler added 14 points, nine assists and nine rebounds, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Dallas Mavericks 126-116. Mavericks rookie star Cooper Flagg had 27 points, six rebounds and five assists in his Christmas Day debut while Brandon Williams scored 26 off the bench. Klay Thompson returned to face his former Warriors team in the holiday matinee after missing Tuesday’s home game against the Nuggets with soreness in his left knee.

Tyler Kolek chases down Donovan Mitchell for a block and helps the Knicks catch the Cavaliers

NEW YORK (AP) — Tyler Kolek sprinted back to chase down Donovan Mitchell and had enough energy left to gloat about his defensive stop afterward. Kolek told Mitchell that he had blocked his shot cleanly. He was right. A replay review turned what was originally called a foul into a block with 1:45 remaining, one of Kolek’s pivotal plays on Christmas Day that had fans chanting his name inside Madison Square Garden as the New York Knicks rallied to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 126-124.

Amen Thompson’s 26 points lead Rockets to 119-96 win over Doncic and the Lakers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Amen Thompson scored 26 points and Kevin Durant added 24 to lead the Houston Rockets in a 119-96 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. Durant had nine assists, helping the Rockets end a two-game skid. Luka Doncic scored 25 points and LeBron James added 18 for the Lakers, who have now lost three in a row. Doncic returned after missing a game due to injury. Alperen Sengun had 12 rebounds, helping the Rockets dominate the boards, 48-25. The Rockets led the entire game.