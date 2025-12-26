12/25 Sports Brief

College Football Playoff ratings drop 7% as NFL competition impacts viewership

The College Football Playoff’s first round averaged 9.9 million viewers across multiple networks, marking a 7% drop from last year. A key factor was the final game between James Madison and Oregon airing on TNT, TBS, and truTV instead of ABC and ESPN. It also faced competition from an NFL game. The Chicago Bears’ victory over the Green Bay Packers drew 21.3 million viewers, overshadowing Oregon’s win, which attracted 4.4 million. Alabama’s comeback victory over Oklahoma was the most-watched CFP game, averaging 14.9 million viewers. ESPN sublicenses some CFP games to other networks, impacting viewership.

Hawaii stuns Cal in 35-31 in Hawaii Bowl on backup QB Luke Weaver’s last-minute TD pass

HONOLULU (AP) — Backup quarterback Luke Weaver threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Nick Cenacle with 10 seconds left, and Hawaii rallied for a 35-31 victory over California in the Hawaii Bowl. Weaver entered the game after Micah Alejado took a hard hit on the previous play. With the Rainbow Warriors in range for a tying field goal, Cenacle got between two defensive backs and made the contested catch. Coach Timmy Chang led Hawaii to its first nine-win season since 2019. Alejado finished 32 of 46 for 274 yards and three touchdowns, helping Hawaii rally from an early 21-0 deficit. Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele finished with 343 yards passing for Cal.

Left fielder Tyler Soderstrom reaches $86M, 7-year agreement with Athletics, AP source says

Left fielder Tyler Soderstrom and the Athletics have agreed to an $86 million, seven-year contract, according to a person with knowledge of the negotiations. The deal includes a club option for an eighth season, the person told The Associated Press, speaking on condition of anonymity because the agreement has not been finalized. Soderstrom’s agreement, which is subject to a successful physical, contains bonus provisions that could raise its value to $131 million, the person said.

Mikaela Shiffrin is perfect in slalom. She’s got big post-Christmas plans with Olympics approaching

Mikaela Shiffrin has plenty to celebrate this Christmas. The American skiing standout is off to a perfect start in slalom during the Olympic season with four wins in four World Cup races. And she’s regaining her form in other disciplines following the two biggest crashes of her career. Shiffrin says she’s been able this season to “bring top level turns in those pressure moments.” This weekend Shiffrin returns to the Austrian resort of Semmering where she’s claimed seven of her record 105 World Cup victories. Shiffrin has claimed three victories in three days in Semmering on two occasions. The Milan Cortina Winter Olympics will be held February 6-22.

Jaguars CB Jourdan Lewis to have season-ending foot surgery, AP source says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A person familiar with the injury says Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jourdan Lewis will have season-ending foot surgery. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither the player nor the team has confirmed Lewis’ status. Lewis injured his foot in a 34-20 victory at Denver last Sunday. He’s the team’s second starting cornerback lost for the season, following rookie Travis Hunter (knee). Greg Newsome II, Montaric Brown and Jarrian Jones will be counted on to handle the workload down the stretch, beginning at Indianapolis on Sunday, and in the postseason.

JJ Redick’s kids write persuasive essays to earn their biggest Christmas gifts

LOS ANGELES (AP) — JJ Redick’s kids had to write persuasive essays to earn their Christmas gifts. The Los Angeles Lakers coach and his wife, Chelsea, told sons, Kai and Knox, to explain why they should receive their biggest gift wish. Redick says 9-year-old Kai wanted a Meta VR headset because some friends have one. Eleven-year-old Knox received an Apple watch. Redick says Knox doesn’t have a cell phone but now has a cell number, which he used to call his friends. The device also allows tracking and Redick jokes that “location services are on.”