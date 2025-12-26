12/25 NFL Highlights

Nix’s late TD pass and stand by Broncos defense finishes off 20-13 win over Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Bo Nix ran for a touchdown and threw a go-ahead pass to R.J. Harvey, leading the Denver Broncos to a 20-13 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. Nix finished with 182 yards passing, helping the Broncos bounce back from last week’s loss to Jacksonville. The Chiefs, missing key players like Patrick Mahomes, struggle offensively. Third-string quarterback Chris Oladokun and Travis Kelce give Kansas City a late chance, but they fall short. The Broncos can clinch the AFC West title on Saturday, if the Chargers lose. Kansas City faces more challenges with injuries impacting their lineup.

Vikings eliminate Lions with defense-dominating 23-10 victory, racking up 6 turnovers and 5 sacks

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jordan Addison took a jet sweep handoff 65 yards for the game-sealing touchdown with 3:43 left after the Minnesota Vikings forced six turnovers and eliminated the Detroit Lions from contention for the playoffs with a 23-10 victory. Harrison Smith had one of the two interceptions and one of the five sacks of Jared Goff as the Vikings won their fourth straight game. Goff was charged with three lost fumbles, once on a sack and twice on errant snaps by backup center Kingsley Eguakun. The Lions lost their third straight to clinch a wild-card spot for the Green Bay Packers.

Dak Prescott throws for 307 yards and 2 TDs to lead Cowboys past skidding Commanders 30-23

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Dak Prescott threw for 307 yards and two touchdowns, and the Dallas Cowboys blew most of an 18-point lead before squeezing past the Washington Commanders 30-23. Dallas scored touchdowns on its first three possessions to go up 21-3. Although the Commanders twice got within a touchdown, they couldn’t complete the comeback and absorbed their 10th loss in 11 games. Both teams were previously eliminated from playoff contention, which severely lessened the significance of this matchup between longtime NFC East rivals. Prescott completed 19 of 37 passes and helped Dallas convert all six of its fourth-down tries. His two TD passes gave him 30, tying Tony Romo’s franchise record of four seasons with at least 30 touchdown throws.