It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s a prehistoric crocodile dropping from a tree?

We’ve heard of Crocs drops, but a “drop croc”?

That is the nickname bestowed upon a prehistoric Australian crocodile thought to have dropped from trees to attack unsuspecting prey.

The BBC reports that 55-million-year-old eggshells discovered Down Under may have come from drop crocs.

Professor Michael Archer, who co-authored a study on the eggshells, called drop crocs a “bizarre idea,” but allowed for the possibility that there could have been some reptiles “perhaps hunting like leopards – dropping out of trees on any unsuspecting thing they fancied for dinner.”

“Some were also apparently at least partly semi-arboreal ‘drop crocs,'” Archer says.

One thing we can all agree on is that Australia is still the champion of having the scariest wildlife.