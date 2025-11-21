Close to 82 million people to travel over Thanksgiving holiday

A lot of folks will be hitting the road and the air for their Thanksgiving festivities this year.

According to AAA estimates, 81.8 million people are set to travel between Nov. 25 and Dec. 1 for the Thanksgiving holiday, an increase of 1.6 million travelers from last year.

And it sounds like folks can expect a lot of traffic on the roads, with at least 73 million people, or about 90% of travelers, heading to their Thanksgiving destination by car, an increase of 1.3 million people from last year. The airports won’t be empty, either, with about 6 million travelers taking to the skies on domestic flights, up 2% from last year.

Now, if you’re one of those people planning to drive to your Thanksgiving gathering, your best bet to beat traffic is to avoid traveling on Nov. 25 or 26, when INRIX predicts the roads will be most congested. As for returning home, hitting the road on Nov. 30 is predicted to have the heaviest traffic. In all cases, INRIX recommends leaving in the morning to try to bypass the most congestion.