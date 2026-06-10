The shocking discovery that made grandpa forget his gas

Imagine having $50,000 at your disposal and not even knowing it.

That’s what happened to one Missouri man recently, according to the Missouri Lottery, when he discovered he’d won the lottery months ago but had no idea.

He’d stopped at the gas station to fill up his truck when he decided it was time to scan the stack of tickets he’d stuck in his console.

After he paid for his fuel, he asked the attendant to check his tickets, leading to the discovery he’d won $50,000 in the Feb. 11 Powerball drawing.

There was one downside, though: The West Plains man was so shocked, he forgot to pump the gas he’d paid for.

So far, the man’s main plans are to spend some of his newfound cash on his grandkids.