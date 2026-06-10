If you’re missing your prosthetic eye, please contact your Uber driver

If you’re missing dentures with only two teeth or a rhinestone picture of Jesus, you may still have a chance at recovering the item you accidentally left in your rideshare.

For the 10th year, Uber’s just put out its annual Lost & Found Index.

Leading the 2026 rundown of unusual items are: breast milk, human hair, a group picture with Donny Osmond, pot doughnuts, hospital discharge papers, a sack of marbles, an oxygen tank and gold grillz.

Oh, but there’s more. How about a single Louboutin heel, an electrical harness, a mannequin, two trees, a live fish, a prosthetic eye and a kitchen faucet?

As you might expect, phones, wallets, luggage, keys, headphones, clothes, passports, glasses, jewelry and laptops are the most common items left behind.

You should be extra careful on Sunday, Uber warns, since that happens to be the most “forgetful” day of the week.