Donald Trump is alive and well in Bangladesh, thanks to his blond hair

Donald Trump is now living in the Bangladesh National Zoo.

We don’t mean the president of the United States, of course. This time, we’re talking about a rare albino buffalo who formerly lived on a farm outside Dhaka, according the AP.

How’d he get the unusual name? Well, a farmer gave it to him, noticing his overwhelmingly prominent tuft of blond hair.

After video of Donald Trump the albino buffalo went viral, large crowds started showing up to see him — and that may very well have saved his life.

You see, he was supposed to be slaughtered for the Muslim festival of sacrifice, but instead, the government ordered him transferred to the zoo.