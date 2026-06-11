6/10 Sports Brief

Chiefs lock in Patrick Mahomes through 2033 with a $504.75M reworked deal, AP source says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes agreed to a restructured contract that adds two years to his deal and pushes the total compensation past a half-billion dollars. That’s according to a person familiar with the terms who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the Chiefs don’t disclose financial terms of their contracts. Mahomes signed a 10-year, $450 million contract in 2020 that set a benchmark not only for the quarterback position but for any football player. The extension ties the two-time MVP to the Chiefs through the 2033 season, when Mahomes will be 38, and comes in at $504.75 million, while incentives and escalators could push the value beyond $520 million.

Texas Tech defends playing QB Brendan Sorsby amid gambling addiction, says ‘it’s not murder’

HOUSTON (AP) — Texas Tech’s sports leadership is defending its plans to play quarterback Brendan Sorsby next season while he treats his gambling addiction. Coach Joey McGuire, speaking Wednesday, acknowledges criticism, including from the NCAA president. McGuire says society accepts other issues but unites against gambling. Athletic director Kirby Hocutt states their role is to support Sorsby’s recovery, not manipulate eligibility. A court order suspended Sorsby for the first two games, but the NCAA plans to appeal the overall decision.

FIFA’s Infantino defends World Cup ticket prices, says fans ‘should chill’ about ref denied US entry

MEXICO CITY (AP) — FIFA President Gianni Infantino has defended World Cup ticket prices by saying they align with North American sports. Ticket prices for the 48-nation tournament generally start at $140, with tickets for the World Cup final reaching up to $32,970. FIFA offered some $60 tickets to national federations after being criticized. Infantino claims the average ticket price is under $500 and says it’s comparable to U.S. sports. He says he is unconcerned about investigations by attorneys general in several states. Infantino also praised FIFA for allowing Iran to participate amid tensions with the U.S. He calls the tournament “the biggest event probably in the history of mankind.”

Serena Williams’ comeback at the Queen’s Club is over after injury to doubles partner

LONDON (AP) — Serena Williams’ much-hyped comeback to professional tennis in London has lasted just one match. The 44-year-old Williams’ doubles partner, 19-year-old Canadian Victoria Mboko, has been forced to withdraw from the Queen’s Club draw because of a knee injury. Mboko was hurt in a singles match on Wednesday. In her first professional match since the 2022 U.S. Open, Williams teamed with Mboko to beat the third seeds in two sets on Tuesday. They were scheduled to face Leylah Fernandez and Laura Siegemund in the quarterfinals. Williams is set to play doubles at the Berlin Open in Germany next week. Her partner has yet to be announced.

World Cup what to know: Mexico kicks off a supersized, 48-team tournament

After years of preparation, a supersized World Cup has finally arrived. This year’s tournament is hosted by the U.S., Canada and Mexico. It was expanded to 48 teams that will play in 16 stadiums in a record 104 matches over the 39-day tournament. Mexico gets the World Cup started on Thursday and will be a heavy favorite when it hosts South Africa in Mexico City. The second game of the day will be between South Korea and the Czech Republic in Guadalajara, Mexico. All four teams are part of Group A. Canada and the United States will host their first games on Friday.

UFC fighters say they’re honored to compete in front of President Trump on card at the White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — UFC heavyweight Josh Hokit is embracing his bold style ahead of the company’s debut at the White House. He is scheduled to fight Sunday on the South Lawn in a mixed martial arts show celebrating President Donald Trump’s 80th birthday and the nation’s 250th anniversary. UFC CEO Dana White insists the event will proceed despite potential bad weather. The fight card features two championship bouts, including Alex Pereira versus Ciryl Gane and Ilia Topuria against Justin Gaethje.

Vegas and Carolina are playing a Stanley Cup Final for the ages, and the numbers show it

The Stanley Cup Final between the Vegas Golden Knights and Carolina Hurricanes has been must-see entertainment every night. One big reason is that no lead is safe. This is the first time in NHL history that a team has rallied from a multigoal deficit to tie the score in each of the first four games of the final. That included Carolina coming back from down four in Game 3 at Vegas before losing in double overtime on a bounce off the end boards. The Golden Knights and Hurricanes have combined to score 33 goals, the most through four games since 1981. This was the most-watched final through three games since Chicago-Tampa Bay in 2015.