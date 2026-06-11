Knicks complete record rally from 29 points down and beat Spurs 107-106 for 3-1 NBA Finals lead

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Knicks made a record comeback from 29 points down and moved to the brink of their first championship since 1973 by beating the San Antonio Spurs 107-106 in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. OG Anunoby tipped in the miss of Jalen Brunson’s long 3-point attempt with 1.2 seconds remaining to complete the rally, giving the Knicks a 3-1 series lead and three chances to win the championship. It looked impossible early, when the Spurs rolled to a 27-point halftime lead. But Brunson helped bring the Knicks back with 36 points and Anunoby finished with 33. Game 5 is Saturday night in San Antonio.

‘Right hand from God’: One play, 4.5 seconds and a place in Knicks lore

NEW YORK (AP) — For the New York Knicks, a 53-year wait for another championship might have been decided by what happened in 4 1/2 seconds. And those 4 1/2 seconds that will never be forgotten by the Knicks. Or by the San Antonio Spurs. The situation: Game 4 of the NBA Finals, Knicks down by one in a game where they trailed by as many as 29 points. They called timeout with 5.7 seconds left, just as Jose Alvarado nearly committed a backcourt violation that would have cost the Knicks the basketball. And then OG Anunoby made himself a New York legend.

Victor Wembanyama misses 2 late free throws in NBA Finals Game 4 as Spurs get pushed to the brink

NEW YORK (AP) — For all the shots Victor Wembanyama hit to get the San Antonio Spurs to the NBA Finals, the series is beginning to be defined by a few of his misses. After clanking his shot off the rim at the buzzer on what would have been the Game 2 winner, Wembanyama did the same on two key free throws late in Game 4. With the chance to put his team up by three with 1:47 left, he instead went 0 for 2. The New York Knicks took the lead and went on to win 107-106 on OG Anunoby’s tip-in. Wembanyama and the Spurs are now facing elimination, down 3-1 in the series.