Holliday hits grand slam and Young pitches Orioles past Mariners 7-2 to stop 4-game slide

BALTIMORE (AP) — Jackson Holliday hit his third career grand slam, Brandon Young pitched seven scoreless innings and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Seattle Mariners 7-2 on Wednesday night to snap a four-game losing streak.

Holliday became the first player in franchise history with three grand slams before turning 23. The 22-year-old infielder has 25 major league home runs.

Young (5-1) gave up two hits, walked two and struck out five. Baltimore is 9-1 in games started by Young this season.

Pete Alonso hit a solo homer and singled, and Leody Taveras went 2 for 3 with an RBI double.

Alonso’s leadoff drive in the sixth opened the scoring. Colter Cowser walked four pitches later, stole second base and scored on a double by Taveras, who then stole third before Blaze Alexander hit a ground-rule double with two outs that made it 3-0.

Holliday’s slam extended it to 7-0 in the seventh before Seattle got two runs in the eighth. Miles Mastrobuoni scored on a groundout by Julio Rodríguez, and Josh Naylor singled home Patrick Wisdom.

Seattle starter George Kirby (5-6) allowed three runs and seven hits in six innings. He walked three and finished with a season-high 10 strikeouts.

The Mariners are 4-17 this season when they do not hit a home run.

Seattle went into the game an MLB-best 11-3 (.786) since May 25.

The Orioles went 4 for 13 with runners in scoring position. Baltimore hit .129 (4 for 31) with runners in scoring position, including 1 for 11 on Tuesday in a 6-5 loss in 10 innings, during its four-game skid.

The matchup was the third of seven between the clubs in an 11-game stretch, with the Orioles traveling to Seattle for a three-game series next week.

Up next

Mariners RHP Bryan Woo (5-4, 3.74 ERA) starts Thursday opposite Kyle Bradish (3-7, 3.89) in the finale of the four-game series.

___