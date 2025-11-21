Beverly the mannequin missing from South African village

A beloved resident from the South African village of Nieu-Bethesda is lost.

According to the town’s tourist information center, a mannequin named Beverly has gone missing.

“Beverly isn’t just any mannequin – she’s been a quirky, much-loved part of our little town’s charm,” Nieu-Bethesda Tourism writes in an Instagram post, adding that Beverly is also an art installation.

The post is accompanied by a photo of Beverly wearing a hat and a swimsuit while standing in a small pool of water.

“Over the weekend, she was taken from her farm dam on the road to the Stone Folk on the Doornberg road and we’re hoping to bring her home safe,” the post reads.

Anyone with knowledge of Beverly’s whereabouts is encouraged to reach out.