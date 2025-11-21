NYC market needs to hire copy editor

Typos: they happen to the best of us. Fairway Market in New York City is learning that the hard way.

As spotted by NYC publication West Side Rag, the market made an error in the awning signage wrapping around its Upper West Side location. The phrase “Like No Other Market” is repeated throughout the awning, except one printing looks different from the others.

In each instance that the phrase is printed, it’s spelled out in title case, with the first letter of each word capitalized, while the rest of the word is in lower case. However, the mistaken phrase accidentally capitalized the letter “i” in “Like,” making it the only word on the sign that capitalizes the first two letters.

West Side Rag says it reached out to the Fairway’s owners, but didn’t receive a response. An unnamed manger in the store was unaware of the error and called it a “mistake.”