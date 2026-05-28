Refsnyder, Rodríguez hit 3-run HRs as Mariners top Athletics 9-1, move into 1st place in AL West

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Rob Refsnyder and Julio Rodríguez hit three-run home runs and Logan Gilbert threw six shutout innings as the Seattle Mariners beat the Athletics 9-1 on Wednesday to complete a series sweep and move into first place in the AL West.

Refsnyder hit a full-count changeup 368 feet to left field, scoring J.P. Crawford and Josh Naylor for a 3-0 lead in the first inning.

Colt Emerson hit his first MLB triple in the fourth inning, driving in two runs, and Seattle added another run on a throwing error by Athletics shortstop Darell Hernaiz, extending its lead to 6-0.

Rodríguez capped the Mariners’ scoring with his 10th homer of the season in the top of the eighth inning. The 418-foot shot to left-center was his eighth homer in the month of May — tied for the most the 25-year-old has hit in any month in his big league career.

Gilbert (3-4) struck out six and allowed five hits while walking two. The 29-year-old right-hander threw 91 pitches, 54 for strikes. Eduard Bazardo and Cooper Criswell worked the final three innings in relief.

Jonah Heim scored the A’s lone run on a double-play groundout off the bat of Jeff McNeil in the bottom of the ninth.

Jeffrey Spring (3-6) gave up five runs on six hits in five innings for the Athletics, while striking out seven.

Seattle (28-29) moved a half-game ahead of the Athletics (27-29) in the division.

Up next

RHP Luis Severino (2-5, 4.23 ERA) starts for the Athletics in a series opener against the visiting New York Yankees on Friday.

RHP George Kirby (5-4, 3.54 ERA) starts for the Mariners in a series opener against the visiting Diamondbacks on Friday.

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