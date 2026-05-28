The Hood River–White Salmon Interstate Bridge will have two night time closures

Hood River, Ore. (May 12, 2026) – The Hood River–White Salmon Interstate Bridge will be closed on May 28 and May 29, 2026, from 12:30 a.m. to 5:30 a.m. for bridge lift operations training.

This training is an important part of ensuring bridge staff are prepared to safely and efficiently operate the lift system for marine and roadway traffic. We understand closures can be inconvenient and appreciate the community’s patience as we complete this important safety training. Please plan ahead and use alternate routes during these times.

