Baseball players ask for expanded free agency, salary arbitration rights, almost doubling minimum

NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball players seek expanded free agency and salary arbitration rights. They also want to nearly double the major league minimum salary and increase revenue sharing among teams. The union presented these proposals Wednesday, a day before Major League Baseball is expected to suggest a salary cap. The current labor contract expires Dec. 1, and a lockout is anticipated. MLB opposes the union’s proposals, arguing they worsen competitive balance issues. Players propose increased revenue sharing to guarantee small-market clubs a minimum of $240 million annually.