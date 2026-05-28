Baseball players ask for expanded free agency, salary arbitration rights, almost doubling minimum

The novel that portrays the life of the Joad family during the Great Depression is The Grapes of Wrath by John Steinbeck.

Published in 1939, this Pulitzer Prize-winning classic follows the Joads, a family of tenant farmers in Oklahoma who are forced off their land by drought, the Dust Bowl, and bank foreclosures. Together with thousands of other displaced "Okies," they set out on Route 66 in search of work, land, and a dignified life in California. The novel serves as a powerful piece of social commentary, capturing both the hardships and the resilience of Americans during the 1930s.