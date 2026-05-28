5/27 Sports Brief

Paris Saint-Germain on the brink of greatness in the Champions League

The Champions League trophy is at stake in the final at Budapest. For defending champion Paris Saint-Germain and coach Luis Enrique, there’s more. On the line against Arsenal is the chance for PSG to stake its claim to be considered the greatest team of the modern era. Victory at Puskas Arena on Saturday would see PSG become only the second team to retain the trophy since the old European Cup was rebranded as the Champions League in 1992. Zinedine Zidan’s Real Madrid of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos won three consecutive titles from 2016-18.

Key Sens. Cruz, Cantwell look to break college sports logjam in Congress with a bipartisan bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — The senators trying to fix college sports will introduce a bipartisan bill designed to break a congressional logjam that would regulate payments to players, limit them to one “free” transfer over their careers and create a “Lane Kiffin Rule” to restrict coach movement during the season. Senators Ted Cruz, a Republican, and Maria Cantwell, a Democrat, briefed The Associated Press on details of the bill they crafted in hopes it could get the 60 votes needed to clear the Senate. They are trying to overcome more than a year of inaction in Congress, which is seeking to enshrine rules created by a lawsuit settlement that allowed players to be paid.

Hurricanes beat the Canadiens 4-0 to move within a victory of the Stanley Cup Final

MONTREAL (AP) — Sebastian Aho, Jordan Staal and Logan Stankoven scored in a 2:47 span late in the first period and the Carolina Hurricanes moved within a victory of the Stanley Cup Final, beating the Montreal Canadiens 4-0 on Wednesday night. Frederik Andersen made 18 saves for his third shutout in 12 postseason games this year to help the Hurricanes take a 3-1 lead in the Eastern Conference Final. Game 5 is Friday night in North Carolina, with the series winner facing the Vegas Golden Knights. Aho scored on a one-timer on a power play with 5:02 left in the first. Staal followed with 3:53 to go, and Stankoven capped the spree with 2:14 remaining in the period.

Packers’ Jacobs released from jail as prosecutors weigh filing charges

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs was released from a Wisconsin jail while authorities further investigate allegations of domestic abuse. The Brown County prosecutor gave an update Wednesday. District Attorney David Lasee said it’s too soon to make a formal charging decision. Jacobs was arrested Tuesday in Brown County on allegations of strangulation and other offenses over the weekend. Jacobs’ lawyers said they’re pleased that he’s out of jail.

New York and New Jersey are investigating FIFA’s ticket practices as World Cup prices soar

NEW YORK (AP) — FIFA is under fresh scrutiny for sky-high World Cup ticket prices and sales tactics that fans say left them with worse deals than they wanted. The attorneys general in New York and New Jersey, which is hosting eight World Cup matches including the final, announced Tuesday that they are investigating whether FIFA’s ticketing practices violated consumer protection laws. They have sent subpoenas to soccer’s global governing body demanding information on a range of ticketing issues, including FIFA’s use of “variable pricing” models that sent ticket prices soaring for most matches, and redrawn stadium maps that fans say relocated their seats far from the pitch. FIFA declined to comment.

Travis Kelce joins Cleveland Guardians ownership group as a minority investor

CLEVELAND (AP) — Travis Kelce is a three-time Super Bowl champion, four-time All-Pro and fiance of music superstar Taylor Swift. On Wednesday he added minority investor in the Cleveland Guardians to his resumé. The Guardians announced before their game against the Washington Nationals that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end has purchased a minority share in the franchise. The Cleveland Heights native bought a small share of David Blitzer’s 35% stake. Blitzer can become the controlling owner after the 2027 season or he can wait to exercise that option later.

Djokovic pushed in 4-set win amid heat wave at French Open. Rybakina beaten in big day for Ukraine

PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic was pushed by 74th-ranked Valentin Royer for more than 3½ hours before he reached the third round of the French Open with a 6-3, 6-2, 6-7 (7), 6-3 victory. For the fourth straight day of this year’s tournament the temperature rose beyond 32 degrees Celsius (90 Fahrenheit). This year’s Australian Open winner Elena Rybakina was beaten by Ukrainian opponent Yuliia Starodubtseva 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 (4). Also advancing were Ukrainians Elina Svitolina and Marta Kostyuk who are coming off trophies at the Madrid Open and Italian Open. Four-time champion Iga Swiatek improved her career record at Roland Garros to 42-3 by eliminating 35th-ranked Sara Bejlek 6-2, 6-3.

Gerrit Cole dazzles again in his second start back, sending the Yankees past the Royals 7-0

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Gerrit Cole shined in his second start since returning from Tommy John surgery on Wednesday night, leading the Yankees to a 7-0 win over Kansas City. The former Cy Young winner allowed just four hits and struck out 10 without a walk. Yankees manager Aaron Boone praised Cole’s performance, calling it “surgical.” Cole needed only 79 pitches to get through 6 2/3 innings. The Yankees’ offense provided support with key hits from Paul Goldschmidt and Ben Rice. But despite the excellent outing, Cole emphasized the need to keep improving, especially as the Yankees get deeper into the season.